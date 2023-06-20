Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Altus woman faces child neglect charges

Carbajal is charged with child neglect.
Carbajal is charged with child neglect.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus woman is facing charges of child neglect, after allegedly giving birth to a child who tested positive for both meth and marijuana.

Court documents allege, back in early March, Arracelli Carbajal had a child at the Jackson County Memorial Hospital, who not only tested positive for the Schedule II drugs, but was born drug addicted, and showed signs of withdrawal days after birth.

Carbajal faces up to life in prison, a fine up to $5,000, or both.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma asks for public assistance in identifying two suspects of...
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma seeks help identifying break-in suspects
Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper.
Fort Sill commanding general officially removed
The Comanche Nation is mourning the loss of a former chairman, Bernard Kahrahrah.
Comanche Nation mourns loss of former chairman
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway

Latest News

Steven Cravens says he's just looking for somewhere else for his family to stay.
Lawton man deals with storm damage aftermath
The MacArthur JROTC has receives their state championship rings.
MacArthur JROTC awarded state championship rings
Lawton Community Theatre hosting production of ‘Matilda’
Lawton Community Theatre’s ‘Matilda’ cast previews upcoming production
A Cotton county man has been charged with manslaughter after police say he sold a gun to a...
Cotton county man charged with manslaughter
29 year old Captain Alan Mueller faces one charge of possessing child porn, as well as...
Altus Air Force Captain faces child pornography charges