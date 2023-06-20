Altus woman faces child neglect charges

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus woman is facing charges of child neglect, after allegedly giving birth to a child who tested positive for both meth and marijuana.

Court documents allege, back in early March, Arracelli Carbajal had a child at the Jackson County Memorial Hospital, who not only tested positive for the Schedule II drugs, but was born drug addicted, and showed signs of withdrawal days after birth.

Carbajal faces up to life in prison, a fine up to $5,000, or both.

