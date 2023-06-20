Expert Connections
Another hot day today with heat index values in the triple digits | 6/20 AM

Another hot day with temperatures reaching the triple digits.
By Alex Searl
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today is going to feel like a copy and paste of what happened yesterday with another day of triple digits. Morning temperatures will begin the day in the mid-70s and will warm up to the low 90s by noon. Highs for Texoma will settle in the upper 90s to lower 100s depending on where you live, but everyone will feel like the triple digits once you factor in humidity. The National Weather Service has already issued excessive heat warnings and heat advisories for most counties in Texoma, which are set to expire at 9 pm tonight. Avoiding spending time outside is preferred as heat exhaustion is a concern for today. If you must spend time outside today, it will be important to stay hydrated and take breaks frequently to avoid heat exhaustion.

Tomorrow will be just a bit cooler, but temperatures still will hit the triple digits in parts of Texoma. There will be a chance for storms tomorrow night, which could bring some severe weather to the area. It is still uncertain how much rain Texoma will receive as weather models are not in agreement. The ingredients are in the atmosphere to produce strong winds and large hail if a storm is able to fire up, but convection tomorrow is not a guarantee. We will keep you updated as we move closer to tomorrow night.

Thursday and Friday nights will continue to have low chances for rain/storms, but conditions will dry out over the weekend. Temperatures are expected to jump into the triple digits this weekend with mostly sunny skies.

Have a great Tuesday! - Alex Searl

Another hot day today with heat index values in the triple digits | 6/20 AM
Triple digit Temperatures are expected across most of Texoma to begin the week | 6/19 AM
