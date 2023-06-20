Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Comanche Nation mourns loss of former chairman

The Comanche Nation is mourning the loss of a former chairman, Bernard Kahrahrah.
The Comanche Nation is mourning the loss of a former chairman, Bernard Kahrahrah.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation is mourning the loss of a former chairman, Bernard Kahrahrah.

“This Comanche Warrior’s soul is now at peace. May our condolences bring his family comfort, and may our prayers ease the pain of our loss,” current Comanche Nation chairman, Mark Woommavovah, said. “What an amazing person and what a remarkable life Bernard shared with us. We feel so lucky that Chairman Kahrahrah was a part of our Comanche family.”

All Comanche Nation flags have been ordered to be flown at half staff in recognition of the former chairman.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaias Jones, the store clerk, is charged with embezzlement and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Gas station clerk asks friend to rob the store so he can go home early, police say
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for...
A severe thunderstorm and tornado watch has already been issued for portions of Texoma as the severe threat ramps up | 6/17 PM
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
A portion of the Candlewood Apartments roof sits between two buildings after storm
People left in disbelief after Lawton storm takes homes
Near Pumpkin Center.
Southwest Oklahoma shares storm damage photos

Latest News

This Thursday, the Lawton Community Theatre is hosting “Matilda The Musical” at the McMahon...
Lawton Community Theatre hosts ‘Matilda the Musical’ beginning Thursday
This Thursday, the Lawton Community Theatre is hosting “Matilda The Musical” at the McMahon...
Matilda - Lawton Community Theatre
Spending long periods of time in the heat and sun without protection can lead to a few...
Identifying heat illnesses and outdoor safety tips
Spending long periods of time in the heat and sun without protection can lead to a few...
Summer Heat safety teams