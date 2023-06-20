Comanche Nation mourns loss of former chairman

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation is mourning the loss of a former chairman, Bernard Kahrahrah.

“This Comanche Warrior’s soul is now at peace. May our condolences bring his family comfort, and may our prayers ease the pain of our loss,” current Comanche Nation chairman, Mark Woommavovah, said. “What an amazing person and what a remarkable life Bernard shared with us. We feel so lucky that Chairman Kahrahrah was a part of our Comanche family.”

All Comanche Nation flags have been ordered to be flown at half staff in recognition of the former chairman.

