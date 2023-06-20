Cotton county man charged with manslaughter

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Cotton county man has been charged with manslaughter after police say he sold a gun to a teen, who then used gun to kill themselves.

David Dakan is charged with second degree manslaughter in the death of the teen.

According to court documents, Dakan admitted to selling the firearm to the teen.

He reportedly told investigators he thought the victim was going to use the gun for hunting, but court documents allege the teen was, quote, “open about his suicidal thoughts.”

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.