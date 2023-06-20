Flower Mound Elementary finalist for $100,000 ‘Recess Redo’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 10 schools across the country are up for a $100,000 playground makeover, provided by the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show, and one school here in Lawton is a finalist.

Going up against schools from other states, like Georgia, Texas, and Louisiana, Lawton’s very own Flower Mound Elementary is going head-to-head in a voter style competition to have their playground completely remodeled.

If you’d like to vote for Flower Mound, you can vote here.

The site allows individuals to vote once per day.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.