Lawton Community Theatre’s ‘Matilda’ cast previews upcoming production

By Cade Taylor
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Members of the Lawton Community Theatre have worked hard to prepare for their upcoming production of ‘Matilda: The Musical,’ and all that work will prove worthwhile when they take the stage on Thursday, June 22.

7News spoke with Kamdyn Coker, who plays ‘Matilda,’ and Malinda Perez, who plays ‘Miss Trunchbull,’ about the production, their favorite moments, and what the community can expect.

‘Matilda: The Musical’ will run from Thursday, June 22, to Sunday, June 25, at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium, with showings at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Children under ten get in for $10, and adults get in for $20. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the theatre’s box office at (580) 355-1600.

For more information, you can visit their website here.

