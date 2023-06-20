Expert Connections
Lawton man deals with storm damage aftermath

Steven Cravens says he's just looking for somewhere else for his family to stay.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Steven Cravens’ home has some major damage after severe storms blew off his roof.

Now, he’s looking for somewhere for his family to stay.

”This is beyond repairable,” Cravens said. “This trailer is 40 years old, guts have been ripped out of it, wiring. That would be far, far out of my financial state.”

He and his family have been living in this trailer for years, after last week’s severe weather, he’ll have to start all over.

”I could probably take the bed out of the back room and my daughter’s clothes out of the bathroom. Other than that, that’s it,” he explained.

Cravens said he’s been in contact with the Red Cross, who provided him with a tarp to cover the damage. He’ll have to wait before getting financial help.

According to a Red Cross representative, the organization is still in their damage assessment process. They’ll only be able to offer financial help after that.

Cravens explained why he doesn’t have insurance on the trailer.

”It’s a financial thing,” he shared. “It’s hard enough to make my car payment, my insurance, food in the house, pay the bills to afford an additional hundred and something dollars a month.”

Now, he said he’s just looking for someone who can help him with another place to stay.

”I’m not asking for much, I’m just asking for enough to move,” he said. “Staying here isn’t an option. There’s no electric, there’s no power. We’ve got to figure something out so me and my kids can continue on.”

A Gofundme is available to support the Cravens family.

