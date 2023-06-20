Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

MacArthur JROTC awarded state championship rings

The MacArthur JROTC has receives their state championship rings.
The MacArthur JROTC has receives their state championship rings.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Earlier this year, the MacArthur High School JROTC made a historic championship win, and today they were given proof of their excellence.

Back in April, the group won the Overall JROTC Drill and Color Guard Team State Championship.

Their hard work and dedication landed them the win, which was the first time in the 50 year history of the program that MacArthur won the top spot.

“This is the first time in the 50 year history of the program that this has happened.” Maj. Craig Redfern, Senior Army Instructor, MacArthur JROTC, said. “Last year was the first time they ever won Army state championship. But this year, of course, was the first time we had won overall armed forces state championship so it was a first all the way around.”

Today, cadets were awarded rings to mark their momentous success.

They came together to design the rings, which features symbols for Oklahoma, the JRTOC program and MacArthur.

