Pet of The Week

PARK JONES REALTY: Low homes for sale in Lawton due to mortgage rates

Park Jones Realty reveals their report on the current Lawton housing market.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Park Jones Realtors say there are 262 homes listed for sale right now, which is less than usual.

They say it’s due to homeowners being reluctant to list their homes, because nine out of 10 homeowners are paying less than the current average mortgage rate.

In the last 12 months, the average asking price for a home would cost you about $179,000, while being sold for about $176,700. That’s a big difference from the numbers they’re seeing with the homes currently listed.

Park Jones says homes currently for sale are being listed for an average of $260,400.

They’ve also been on the market for an average of 93 days.

