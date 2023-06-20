Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Salvation Army opens cooling center in Lawton

The Salvation Army provided hot meals for those in need Friday following the aftermath of...
The Salvation Army provided hot meals for those in need Friday following the aftermath of Thursday's storm.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents living in Lawton who might be dealing with no power or struggling to deal with the current temperature increase can utilize the Salvation Army’s cooling center.

It will be open and available until 9 this evening.

The Salvation Army is currently seeking donations of products containing electrolytes, like Gatorade, Pedialyte or Powerade. Donations can be taken to the center, located at 1306 SW E Ave.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma asks for public assistance in identifying two suspects of...
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma seeks help identifying break-in suspects
Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper.
Fort Sill commanding general officially removed
The Comanche Nation is mourning the loss of a former chairman, Bernard Kahrahrah.
Comanche Nation mourns loss of former chairman
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway

Latest News

Another hot day with severe storms possible through the afternoon & evening
Another hot day with severe storms possible through the afternoon & evening | 6/20PM
Flower Mound Elementary is one of 10 finalists for the $100,000 playground makeover.
Flower Mound Elementary finalist for $100,000 ‘Recess Redo’
Candlewood apartments in Lawton had a roof torn off the apartments
Thursday’s storms rip roof off of Lawton apartment building
Another hot day today with heat index values in the triple digits | 6/20 AM
Another hot day today with heat index values in the triple digits | 6/20 AM