Salvation Army opens cooling center in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents living in Lawton who might be dealing with no power or struggling to deal with the current temperature increase can utilize the Salvation Army’s cooling center.

It will be open and available until 9 this evening.

The Salvation Army is currently seeking donations of products containing electrolytes, like Gatorade, Pedialyte or Powerade. Donations can be taken to the center, located at 1306 SW E Ave.

