Time is of the essence for Lawton establishments recovering from major storm

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Even though the storm has dissipated, it’s still being felt as major organizations continue repairs throughout the area.

After the June 15 storm, Fort Sill immediately started making assessments. They said most of their damage involves vehicles.

“We learned that time is of the essence want to jump on- What we really need to do is do the damage assessment as soon as possible, report it up the chain so we can start repairing and getting those vehicles back on the road, but getting the buildings back to where they need to be,” said Julia Sibilla, the deputy garrison commander on Fort Sill.

The logistics readiness center will be setting up a tent to repair government vehicles, to get them back on the road as soon as possible.

“From the police vehicle, to the bus, to the van that takes soldiers around, or employees to do their job. So all of those vehicles provide a very specific function that leads to the mission outcome,” said Sibilla.

Cameron University said the storm is going to cost them upwards of a million dollars, but they’re also focused on fixing it fast.

“They’ve been working hard ever since Friday morning, each one in their different areas. Whether it was our IT people trying to get the computer systems restored or whether it was our fiscal facilities crews who were out and about trying to get roadways cleared and such,” said Cameron’s Senior Public Affairs Officer Keith Mitchell. “Everybody knew what their role was. They did their part and they did it well.”

Mitchell said every roof on campus took some sort of damage. Fortunately, the university does have insurance, so the bulk of costs will be covered.

He added because of the staff’s quick response they were able to fix all emergency damages and resume operations as normal the following Monday.

“The timing of it with the weekend, and the fact it happened during the summer, that eliminated the number of people on campus and some of the services we offer. So we were able to do a lot through Friday, Saturday, Sunday to get things to where when Monday came and summer classes resumed we were in pretty good shape,” said Mitchell.

Also in response to the storm, the Comanche Nation Emergency Management Team (EMT) opened their hotline for homeowners who were in need of assistance.

“The safety and the welfare of the people that were affected, time is of the essence,” said Jolene Schonchin, the PIO for Comanche Nation’s EMT. “So we have to go out there and be very prompt and be very efficient whenever we service all of the people that were affected. Because it’s their lives, it’s their homes, it’s their property.”

Schonchin said their team serviced around fifty homes in the surrounding area. They have been out boarding windows and removing debris from yards.

They won’t know the total cost of damage until the hotline closes, something they expect to happen within the week, according to Schonchin.

