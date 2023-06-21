Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Alito accused of ethics violation by not reporting flight aboard billionaire’s private jet

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito defended his decision to fly on a billionaire's jet.
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito defended his decision to fly on a billionaire's jet.(Source: CNN/Pool/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A ProPublica investigative piece accuses Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito of an ethics impropriety in 2008.

It said he rode on the private jet of billionaire Paul Singer to a luxury fishing trip.

ProPublica said Alito didn’t report the vacation, and Singer’s hedge fund later came before the court at least 10 times.

Alito’s response is in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that actually came out before the investigative piece.

He said he was just filling an empty seat on the jet, so he thought his travel wouldn’t cost Singer extra.

Alito said he stayed at a lodge for free but didn’t believe he had to report that at the time.

The justice wrote that he’s barely spoken with Singer over the years.

According to ProPublica, the billionaire’s spokesperson said the two never discussed Singer’s business interests.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cotton county man has been charged with manslaughter after police say he sold a gun to a...
Cotton county man charged with manslaughter
The Comanche Nation is mourning the loss of a former chairman, Bernard Kahrahrah.
Comanche Nation mourns loss of former chairman
Carbajal is charged with child neglect.
Altus woman faces child neglect charges
Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper.
Fort Sill commanding general officially removed
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma asks for public assistance in identifying two suspects of...
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma seeks help identifying break-in suspects

Latest News

Tropical Storm Bret is set to batter the Caribbean as a strong tropical storm near hurricane...
Eastern Caribbean islands prepare for heavy flooding as Tropical Storm Bret grows stronger
New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated...
Once wrongly imprisoned for notorious rape, member of ‘Central Park Five’ is running for office
Today’s Summer Solstice will feature muggy outdoor conditions along with hot temps and storm...
Today’s Summer Solstice will feature muggy outdoor conditions along with hot temps and storm chances later today | 6/21 AM
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks during the...
The Biden-Modi relationship is built around mutual admiration of scrappy pasts and pragmatic needs