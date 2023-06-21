I-44 to narrow at northwest Cache Road, Rogers Lane

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton drivers should expect some slowdowns this week as the Department of Transportation carries out some projects.

I-44 will be narrowed to one lane at northwest Cache Road tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Crews will be on site for surface repairs, and drivers are asked to use caution.

In addition, I-44 at US 62 and Rogers Lane will be one lane from 8 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. tomorrow morning, as the road is striped.

Drivers going through these areas during these times should be mindful of the changes, and plan for any impact to their drives.

