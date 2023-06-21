Lawton homeowners deal with backlog of insurance claims

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the amount of people who are making insurance claims following last weeks storm many are still waiting to see results.

“The process of filing a claim is pretty easy. The back-end of that is the whole town gets hit and it takes a while for the adjuster to come out here and verify the house was actually damaged,” said Allen Carter, one of the homeowners waiting on insurance.

He said in the twelve years he’s lived in the area this is the first time he’s had to make a claim due to the storm.

“As far as the actual abundance of claims it’s really been overwhelming for us to be honest with ya,” said local claim adjuster Josh Ory. “I’ve got myself booked for inspections basically all seven days a week all the way through the second of July at this point.”

And Carter isn’t alone, as he said most of the homes in his neighborhood have significant damage.

So while people are making their claims, Ory said to be wary of fraud as it can be common during catastrophic situations.

“I would say after the claim is filed and you’ve received that call just make certain the name and the individuals information is written down, so you know who it was that called you,” advised Ory.

Carter said repairs might not be ready to start for a month, and he’s worried if another storm rolls around the temporary fixes he has in place might not be enough.

“Even if it’s not as bad as the last one with the hail. I still have a skylight inside that’s leaking and that’s one of my main concerns because I can’t get up on the roof to cover the skylight, so we’re definitely going to have some concerns if another storm comes through and puts enough rain on us- it’s going to effect everybody,” added Carter. “Don’t take anything for granted in Oklahoma. Be prepared. Make sure that you have the materials on hand that you can protect your doors and your windows and your significant structures outside around the house, so they won’t get damaged.”

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.