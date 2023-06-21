Low coverage for severe storms tonight and over the next few days | 6/21PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There is a potential tonight that severe storms could develop. The forecast is very tricky because dry air aloft is still overhead in the upper-levels because. However, moisture and instability plus available storm energy is all at the surface. Models suggest storms developing in the panhandle of Texas and moving southeast into the night. Not all counties will see storms as the highest chance for this activity will stay west of highway-183 where a dryline is currently set up. Golf ball to baseball sized hail early on with the storm structure as supercell-like but hazard will shift to damaging winds ranging between 60 to 80mph as storms congeal into a line. The tornado threat is very low and near zero but not completely off the table. Flooding could become a concern as storm movement is a bit slower compared to last events.

All storms will be south of the Red River by 11PM and out of north Texas completely by 2 tomorrow morning. The severe threat will drop off closer to midnight. Temperatures overnight will drop into the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies and light east to northeast winds.

A few strong to severe storms may be possible tomorrow afternoon but the coverage is going to barley clip our far northwestern counties. Damaging wind gusts would be the top concern but most are looking to stay dry. Thursday will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

Friday will also see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Sporadic chances for thunderstorms will continue Friday night into Saturday morning.

The heat builds into the weekend and rain chances drop off completely starting Saturday. Skies will be filled with sunshine through mid next week. Air temperatures will be in the triple digits for most locations with heat indices higher.

Have a great Thursday! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.