Museum of the Great Plains exhibit begins renovations

By Mark Lowe
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Living History exhibit at the Museum of the Great Plains is without it’s perimeter fence for nearly the next year.

The exhibit, which was first opened in the early ‘80s was not built historically accurate.

The wall was knocked down to kick off the second phase of renovations to the exhibit, with the first phase being the reconstruction of the interior buildings.

According to Historical Contractor William Bailey, the new perimeter going up will be similar in some aspects yet different in others to the one that was standing for four decades.

“The new perimeter will have four block-houses like this one does.” said Bailey, “Only they will be historically accurate block-houses.”

Historical accuracy is the focal point of these renovations, and that’s where the old wall fell short. Every detail matters, even the spacing of the fence posts.

“If you think about it, if they had to defend this place,” said museum volunteer and blacksmith Al Hobbs, “What good would it do them to have enough space in the wall where someone could stick a rifle through. That wouldn’t be too good would it?”

Renovations are expected to last for nearly a year and should conclude next spring.

