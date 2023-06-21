Nationwide LGBTQ+ State of Emergency felt in rural Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In the past year over four hundred anti-LGBTQ bills were introduced nationwide, with over thirty created in the sooner state.

Earlier this month “The Human Rights Campaign” issued a National State of Emergency for the LGBTQ+ community calling this year the worst on record.

Many in Oklahoma are feeling the impact of this years recent politics the co-founder of Rural Oklahoma Pride says this call may have come too late.

“I think we’re approaching this a little later in the game, than what we should have been. I think this should have been declared a lot sooner. I think specifically speaking we have seen laws that have tried to focus on transgender people we have seen a lot of laws try and focus on drag,” said co-founder Brian.

With Oklahoma racking up several anti-LGBTQ bills this year including, a gender-affirming care ban and the “Don’t Say Gay or Trans Bill”, many are concerned about the state’s future.

“It is not something I perceive that will end soon...I’m not sure. I think we are really gonna rely on our representatives. I think we as a community are really gonna have to start getting out and voting,” said Brian.

With pride month celebrations coming to an end Rural Oklahoma Pride hopes members stay proud as the state of emergency continues.

“It’s very important that you know, that you are worth living in your community you are worth having and being a part of that community. And a community that loves you with the support you know matter what...race, religion, gender, sexuality,” said Brian.

To learn more about the ban and for more resources visit the Human Rights Campaigns website.

