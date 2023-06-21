Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Nationwide LGBTQ+ State of Emergency felt in rural Oklahoma

After a year of increasing anti-lgbtq+ legislation from the state capitol, Oklahomans are wondering what is next for the queer community.
The Human Rights Campaign issued a state of emergency for the LGBTQ+ community, due to this years anti-lgbtq legislation.
By Victoria Anderson
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In the past year over four hundred anti-LGBTQ bills were introduced nationwide, with over thirty created in the sooner state.

Earlier this month “The Human Rights Campaign” issued a National State of Emergency for the LGBTQ+ community calling this year the worst on record.

Many in Oklahoma are feeling the impact of this years recent politics the co-founder of Rural Oklahoma Pride says this call may have come too late.

“I think we’re approaching this a little later in the game, than what we should have been. I think this should have been declared a lot sooner. I think specifically speaking we have seen laws that have tried to focus on transgender people we have seen a lot of laws try and focus on drag,” said co-founder Brian.

With Oklahoma racking up several anti-LGBTQ bills this year including, a gender-affirming care ban and the “Don’t Say Gay or Trans Bill”, many are concerned about the state’s future.

“It is not something I perceive that will end soon...I’m not sure. I think we are really gonna rely on our representatives. I think we as a community are really gonna have to start getting out and voting,” said Brian.

With pride month celebrations coming to an end Rural Oklahoma Pride hopes members stay proud as the state of emergency continues.

“It’s very important that you know, that you are worth living in your community you are worth having and being a part of that community. And a community that loves you with the support you know matter what...race, religion, gender, sexuality,” said Brian.

To learn more about the ban and for more resources visit the Human Rights Campaigns website.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cotton county man has been charged with manslaughter after police say he sold a gun to a...
Cotton county man charged with manslaughter
Carbajal is charged with child neglect.
Altus woman faces child neglect charges
Phalesha Bean and Cameron Pippin’s charges include pandering, maintaining a prostitution house,...
Pair in Lawton face charges including prostitution, child neglect
The Comanche Nation is mourning the loss of a former chairman, Bernard Kahrahrah.
Comanche Nation mourns loss of former chairman
29 year old Captain Alan Mueller faces one charge of possessing child porn, as well as...
Altus Air Force Captain faces child pornography charges

Latest News

Marked hail damage on homeowners roof.
Lawton homeowners deal with backlog of insurance claims
Low coverage for severe storms tonight and over the next few days | 6/21PM
Lawton drivers should expect some slowdowns this week as the Department of Transportation...
I-44 to narrow at northwest Cache Road, Rogers Lane
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: TRADOC 50th Anniversary Week
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: TRADOC 50th Anniversary Week events