Pet of The Week

Pair in Lawton face charges including prostitution, child neglect

Phalesha Bean and Cameron Pippin’s charges include pandering, maintaining a prostitution house, child neglect and animal abuse.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people from Lawton are behind bars tonight, facing several charges in connection to a prostitution bust.

Phalesha Bean and Cameron Pippin’s charges include pandering, maintaining a prostitution house, child neglect and animal abuse.

According to court documents, Lawton police were led to them after carrying out an undercover operation last week.

The two reportedly approached various women to have sex with men for payment, the pair taking half of the money from each service.

Police carried out a search warrant at Pippins and Beans’ home, and court documents allege they found drugs, two loaded handguns, all within reach of Beans’ young children, who were also in the home.

Investigators say police also found a malnourished puppy living inside an unclean closet.

Bean and Pippins were arrested, and both are set to appear in court in August.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

