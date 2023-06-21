Expert Connections
Paris firefighters battle blaze sending smoke soaring over Left Bank after reported explosion

Firemen use a water canon as they fight a blaze Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. Firefighters...
Firemen use a water canon as they fight a blaze Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. Firefighters fought a blaze on Paris' Left Bank that is sent smoke soaring over the domed Pantheon monument and prompted evacuation of buildings in the neighborhood, police said. Local media cited witnesses describing a large explosion preceding the fire, and saying that part of a building collapsed.(AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PARIS (AP) — Firefighters fought a blaze on Paris’ Left Bank on Wednesday that is sent smoke soaring over the domed Pantheon monument and prompted evacuation of buildings in the neighborhood, police said.

Local media cited witnesses describing a large explosion preceding the fire, and saying that part of a building collapsed.

Paris police spokeswoman Loubna Atta said it was too early to determine the source of the fire and could not confirm reports it was a caused by a gas explosion.

