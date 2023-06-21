ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY: Roscoe Dunjee is born in 1883

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Roscoe Dunjee may not be a name you recognize, but it’s a very important one for our state’s history. One that was born on this day all the way back in 1883.

Dunjee was the editor of Oklahoma City’s only Black newspaper, ‘Black Dispatch,’ which helped lead the way during the civil rights movement.

He was also active in the NAACP and led the organization during several court cases about segregation in Oklahoma.

Dunjee passed away in 1965.

