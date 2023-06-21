Expert Connections
ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY: Roscoe Dunjee is born in 1883

Roscoe Dunjee was born on this day in 1883(KSWO)
By Avery Ikeda and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Roscoe Dunjee may not be a name you recognize, but it’s a very important one for our state’s history. One that was born on this day all the way back in 1883.

Dunjee was the editor of Oklahoma City’s only Black newspaper, ‘Black Dispatch,’ which helped lead the way during the civil rights movement.

He was also active in the NAACP and led the organization during several court cases about segregation in Oklahoma.

Dunjee passed away in 1965.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

