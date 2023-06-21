Today’s Summer Solstice will feature muggy outdoor conditions along with hot temps and storm chances later today | 6/21 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning and happy first day of summer! You read that right, yet another first day of summer, but today is the start of astronomical summer as opposed to meteorological summer, which started back on June 1st. And today is going to really feel like summer both in terms of the actual air temperature and feels-like temperature. Highs today will get into the mid/upper 90s and low 100s, with the heat indices for most in the triple digits and some even getting past 110°! With hot hot it will be and will feel today, it is paramount that you practice heat safety by drinking a lot of water and staying in the shade whenever possible. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

The reason why the feels-like temperatures will be so high today is due to a moist airmass overhead causing dew points to stay in the 70s this afternoon, leading to sticky and uncomfortable outdoor conditions today. This abundant moisture will also allow for the chance of rain and storms later today. Initiation near a dryline out in the Texas Panhandle could send thunderstorms to the Texoma region during the late afternoon and evening hours. Timing for storms will last until around midnight, when they will dissipate down to the south of our viewing area. There will be some stout atmospheric capping in place, overall limiting the coverage and intensity of storms that we could see this afternoon. However, if the cap weakens enough later today, strong-to-severe storms will be in the cards, producing damaging winds up to 60-80 mph and hail up to the size of baseballs.

The overall mugginess across the Southern Plains should decrease slightly tomorrow, though isolated chances for rain will stick around through the rest of the workweek. Highs tomorrow and Friday look to be slightly cooler (but still pretty warm) in the low./mid 90s along with partly sunny skies. Morning low temperatures will be in the low 70s on both days.

Temperatures on Saturday will soar into the 100s under very sunny skies. The same will be the case on Sunday, though a “cool” front will swing through before the end of the weekend, which should allow for not-as-muggy conditions (but still pretty hot in the triple digits) early next week.

