Pet of The Week

Veterans Job Club taking place June 22

By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This month’s Veterans Job Club is taking place Thursday, June 22 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The event is taking place at the Veterans Resource Center located at 402 SW B Ave.

Employers attending the event include Robinson Innovations, Express Employment, Computer System Designers (CSD), Education Staffing Space (ESS), Certified Source Performance, Work Service Corporation, Troops into Transportation and IHG-Army Hotels.

According to the flyer, attendees can meet with employers for one-on-one for employment opportunities and network. It also states to dress for an interview as well as come with copies of your resume on hand.

The event is open to active or transitioning service members, Guard and Reserve members, veterans and spouses.

For more information, you can contact Malcolm Sublett, Veterans Employment Rep. at (580) 730-9553 or email Malcolm.Sublett@oesc.ok.gov.

