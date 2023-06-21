Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge temporarily closes Indiahoma Road

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will be temporarily closing Indiahoma Road on June 21.

It’ll be closed from the intersection of Indiahoma Road and Highway 49 to the French Lake Entrance in order to replace a collapsed culvert.

The refuge says they expect the closure to be brief and the road should be open again by June 22.

Due to the closure, access to French Lake, Dog Run Hollow, Post Oak, and Treasure Lake will only be available from the South.

