Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge temporarily closes Indiahoma Road

The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will be temporarily closing Indiahoma Road on June 21.
The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will be temporarily closing Indiahoma Road on June 21.
By Avery Ikeda and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will be temporarily closing Indiahoma Road on June 21.

It’ll be closed from the intersection of Indiahoma Road and Highway 49 to the French Lake Entrance in order to replace a collapsed culvert.

The refuge says they expect the closure to be brief and the road should be open again by June 22.

Due to the closure, access to French Lake, Dog Run Hollow, Post Oak, and Treasure Lake will only be available from the South.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cotton county man has been charged with manslaughter after police say he sold a gun to a...
Cotton county man charged with manslaughter
Carbajal is charged with child neglect.
Altus woman faces child neglect charges
Phalesha Bean and Cameron Pippin’s charges include pandering, maintaining a prostitution house,...
Pair in Lawton face charges including prostitution, child neglect
The Comanche Nation is mourning the loss of a former chairman, Bernard Kahrahrah.
Comanche Nation mourns loss of former chairman
29 year old Captain Alan Mueller faces one charge of possessing child porn, as well as...
Altus Air Force Captain faces child pornography charges

Latest News

Families prepare for upcoming Soapbox Derby with Build Day
Fort Sill holds Mission Readiness Exercise
Today’s Summer Solstice will feature muggy outdoor conditions along with hot temps and storm...
Today’s Summer Solstice will feature muggy outdoor conditions along with hot temps and storm chances later today | 6/21 AM
Phalesha Bean and Cameron Pippin’s charges include pandering, maintaining a prostitution house,...
Pair in Lawton face charges including prostitution, child neglect