Alpha Phi Alpha University holding scholarship and awards banquet

By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happening on Saturday, June 24, the Eta Xi Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity is holding a scholarship and awards banquet.

The Old Gold and Black Scholarship and Awards Banquet is happening at Cameron University’s McCasland Ballroom at 7 p.m.

That’s where the fraternity will recognize local high school recipients of the Dr. E. A. Owens Scholarship.

Also, several Lawtonians will be awarded the Golden Award of Excellence for their service to the areas of business and entrepreneurship.

Tickets are $40 each and can be purchased by calling program chairman, Mr. Davison Virgil at (580) 595-1216 or chapter president, Mr. Will Scott at (580) 536-6530.

