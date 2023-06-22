Cache man charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A Cache man is behind bars tonight, accused of attacking a man and holding him against his will.

Michael Cook is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and taking a stolen credit card.

According to court documents, Cook attacked the victim with a wooden pole on Monday, then forced him into a room on threat of more violence.

He also reportedly took the victim’s credit card.

He’s being held on a $30,000 bond, and is expected to appear in court in September.

