Cache man charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping

Michael Cook was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as well as kidnapping.
Michael Cook was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as well as kidnapping.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A Cache man is behind bars tonight, accused of attacking a man and holding him against his will.

Michael Cook is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and taking a stolen credit card.

According to court documents, Cook attacked the victim with a wooden pole on Monday, then forced him into a room on threat of more violence.

He also reportedly took the victim’s credit card.

He’s being held on a $30,000 bond, and is expected to appear in court in September.

