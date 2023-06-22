Expert Connections
City of Altus’ 2023 American Spirit Festival to feature two days of fun

By Cade Taylor
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus’ 6th annual American Spirit Festival kicks off on Friday, June 23, with a slew of events featuring wholesome family fun.

7News spoke with Michael Shive, the City of Altus Recreation Director, about this year’s festival, road closings, and hosting two days versus one day like previous years.

The festival will take place from 5 p.m. to around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 23, and from 4 p.m. to around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at the City of Altus tennis courts off Falcon Road.

It’ll include family games with prizes, a cornhole tournament, food trucks, vendors, an inaugural hot dog eating contest, and live performances.

Performers include Grew Strawn, Josh Adrian and friends, Dani Carson, and the Live 80 Experience.

The festival is free and open to the community.

For more information about the festival and parking, you can visit the Altus Parks and Recreation Facebook page here.

