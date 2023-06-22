Driver charged in deadly crash to enter a plea of guilty

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Driver in last year’s deadly crash that claimed the life of a woman, entered a plea of guilty in court this week.

Mason Mulvaney is facing 1st-degree manslaughter for the death of 62-year-old Jennie Mangold in August of last year at the intersection of Cache Road and Flowermound.

Court documents say O-H-P conducted a test of the Electronic Data Recorder in Mulvany’s car that showed he was going the maximum speed capable of being read at 78 mph, and the car was in full throttle, with no brakes at the time of the crash.

Mulvany is due back in court in August for sentencing.

If convicted, he faces no less than 4 years in prison.

