Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Fort Sill ends Summer Daze by holding large water balloon fight

Fort Sill's Summer Daze events ended with a massive water balloon fight taking place in the afternoon on June 22.
By Cade Taylor and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - As an end to their annual Summer Daze events celebrating military fathers, Fort Sill held a water balloon fight earlier this afternoon.

It took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the USO and featured 5,000 water balloons!

But that’s not all, participants were able to enjoy live music from the 77th Army Band, free crafts and different activities, as well as opportunities to interact one-on-one with military police, fire, and safety experts.

“I would tell you, this is definitely a highlight,” Bobby Waldridge, Operations and Programs Manager, USO, said. “For us to be able to be selected or chosen, for them to come hang out with us, is huge. This is just an awesome event for us.”

Wooldridge says they average around 400 to 500 people each year - and that it’s something special to him because it gives people a break and allows them to spend some family time together.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As pride month celebrations begin many are reflecting on the year of bans, bills and attacks.
Nationwide LGBTQ+ State of Emergency felt in rural Oklahoma
Carbajal is charged with child neglect.
Altus woman faces child neglect charges
A Cotton county man has been charged with manslaughter after police say he sold a gun to a...
Cotton county man charged with manslaughter
Phalesha Bean and Cameron Pippin’s charges include pandering, maintaining a prostitution house,...
Pair in Lawton face charges including prostitution, child neglect
Michael Cook was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as well as kidnapping.
Cache man charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping

Latest News

Crime Prevention: Protecting your home while on vacation
I AM STEM camp trip sends students to water treatment facility.
I AM STEM kicks off with trip to water engineering plant
I AM STEM camp trip sends students to water treatment facility.
I AM STEM Camp - Water Trip
Michael Shive speaking with Haley Wilson about the City of Altus’ 2023 American Spirit Festival
City of Altus’ 2023 American Spirit Festival to feature two days of fun