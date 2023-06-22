Fort Sill ends Summer Daze by holding large water balloon fight

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - As an end to their annual Summer Daze events celebrating military fathers, Fort Sill held a water balloon fight earlier this afternoon.

It took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the USO and featured 5,000 water balloons!

But that’s not all, participants were able to enjoy live music from the 77th Army Band, free crafts and different activities, as well as opportunities to interact one-on-one with military police, fire, and safety experts.

“I would tell you, this is definitely a highlight,” Bobby Waldridge, Operations and Programs Manager, USO, said. “For us to be able to be selected or chosen, for them to come hang out with us, is huge. This is just an awesome event for us.”

Wooldridge says they average around 400 to 500 people each year - and that it’s something special to him because it gives people a break and allows them to spend some family time together.

