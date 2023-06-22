Geronimo man charged with manslaughter

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -A Geronimo man, convicted in the death of a man at a Lawton motorcycle club in 2020 has been sentenced.

Jerry Anderson was charged with 1st-degree manslaughter in the death of Hadyn Williams, after shooting and killing him at the Outlaw Motorcycle Club.

Court documents say Anderson pulled out a gun and waved it around when the gun fired, hitting Williams in the head.

According to online court records, Anderson has been sentenced to 10 years with the Department of Corrections, while serving 3 in prison, and 7 years suspended, he must also serve 85% of his sentence before parole consideration.

