How to spot Poison Hemlock in your neighborhood

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As many flowers bloom this summer, one is hiding a dangerous secret. It’s called poison hemlock, and it’s creating concern and chaos for many in southwestern Oklahoma.

“It’s something that people should be on the lookout for just cause of the harm it could cause,” said Cameron University Assistant Professor Alimamy Fornah.

The plant, posing as a common roadside weed makes identifying the danger difficult.

Professor Fornah has three key tips for determining the difference, “When you think about Hemlock it’s tri-foiled, it has three leaves. You compare it to a parsley or a carrot you could have five leaves for some of these other plants. That’s one way, purple stem that another way. Another way that you can know is if you uproot it and you see white-ish roots,” said Fornah.

Fornah says luckily many sightings turn out to be false alarms, but with so much at risk, he hopes locals feel comfortable reaching out to experts for confirmation.

“So far around southwest Oklahoma, I have not heard a lot of complaints about it here, but it is something we need to be on the lookout for,” said Fornah.

The plant is deadly when consumed, and irritable to the touch can produce a variety of symptoms.

Concerned locals should monitor their skin after any possible encounters.

“If it’s on the skin it’s likely going to be a rash if they get anything. It’s going to be red and kinda irritating. More like dermatitis, and then it can get to blisters just like poison ivy does,” said Dr. Ross Hensley.

Keep kids and pets away from possible blooms, and take immediate action when necessary, “Go straight to the emergency room, as fast as you can get there,” said Hensley.

For more tips on identifying and removing poison hemlock, reach out to the Cameron Universities Agricultural Department.

