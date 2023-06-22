Expert Connections
I AM STEM kicks off with trip to water engineering plant

I AM STEM Camp - Water Trip
By Cade Taylor and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the help of volunteers from Spread the Word Ministries, I AM STEM kicked off their summer camp this morning with different activities for the water-themed camp.

Kids from kindergarten to fifth grade put on their hard hats and got an up-close look into water engineering and how filtration systems work at the water plant.

An engineer with Garver, an engineering, planning, and environmental services firm, says it’s so rewarding when he gets to do things outreach activities like this because the water industry is such a niche industry.

“We’re not super publicized at all times, so a lot of people don’t think about their drinking water or their wastewater until the tap water runs out or the sewer line is busted,” Cole Niblett, Oklahoma Water Team Leader at Garver, said. “So, getting to educate, especially young kids, on where their water comes from, how their wastewater is treated; it’s really rewarding and we think a benefit to the community and young kids that are interested in STEM as well.”

He said being Oklahoma born and raised, he loves being able to give back to the community in any way he can when given the opportunity.

