Pet of The Week

Lawton City Council meets to discuss pending court case involving two former officers

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On June 22, Lawton City Council will be meeting to cover several important items, most notably, to discuss the pending action involving two former Lawton police officers.

They’ll meet behind closed doors to discuss a court case between the estate of Quadry Sanders, the two officers accused of shooting and killing him in 2021 and the City of Lawton.

Council members will also weigh in on the recent arbitration ruling for those officers, which calls for them to be reinstated.

In lighter news, council will also vote on the approval of project funding for the Tulsa Greenwood Stem and Entrepreneurship Program, to the tune of nearly $96,000 using PROPEL CIP funds.

