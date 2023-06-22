“Not-as hot” temperatures again for this afternoon with another low chance of rain later today | 6/22 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! We are waking up to some clouds yet again this morning, which should lessen for some more sunshine over the next few hours. Cloud coverage will be the player of the weather game today during the daytime, as reinforcement of partly cloudy skies this afternoon will decide how warm we end up getting. Temperature-wise due to the clouds, most should reach only low 90s, though those who see more sun could reach the mid 90s, while those who see more clouds than others today may only warm up to the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. While not as soupy as yesterday, it will still fell somewhat muggy today due to dewpoints in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Isolated showers and storms are possible later this afternoon and this evening, though atmospheric limitation will once again keep coverage and severity on the low end. Some models are showing portions of Southwest Oklahoma receiving sporadic rain late today, while other models keep nearly all of Texoma dry. So once again, it is going to be a conditional forecast that will largely rely on development of storms to the north and west of our viewing area. There is a marginally isolated risk for possible strong-to-severe storms this evening and tonight, with damaging winds and large hail once again being the main hazards.

Most models are showing a round of isolated showers and storms moving in from the northwest early tomorrow morning, so some of us in Southwest Oklahoma could be woken up by rain (and possibly some thunder) instead of the alarm clock. It would be a good idea to check the radar before you head out the door Friday morning just so you don’t get caught off guard by any developing rain. Isolated on/off showers will continue into the afternoon on Friday (though most will remain dry), with another round of possible strong-to-severe storms pushing in from the west Friday night into early Saturday morning. Other than the rain, expect partly cloudy skies tomorrow with slightly warmer temperatures in the low/mid 90s and winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

An upper-level ridge building from the south this weekend will eliminate rain chances for the foreseeable future. Very sunny skies going forward will cause afternoon highs to soar into the triple digits on Saturday and Sunday. A “cold” front will move through on Sunday, though it looks to only cool us down by a few degrees for one day with upper 90s on Monday. Temperatures will very quickly rebound back to the 100s on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Once thing the cold front will do is usher in more of a dry heat next week, though heat indices are still expected to get up to 110° for some during that time.

