Severe thunderstorm watch until 10 tonight. A few rounds of showers/storms through early morning Saturday | 6/22PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If we’re being honest, tonight’s storm threats are weird/ interesting. There is currently a line of storms that has moved southeast all afternoon long but now that it’s reached I-40, it’s taking a hard right turn and storm movement is east. Regardless of what direction storms are moving, we have the chance to see golf ball sized hail and 60 to 80mph wind gusts this evening. All storms will end by 10 tonight with partly cloudy skies overnight into Friday morning.

We’ll start off the day with temperatures in the mid 70s with afternoon highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 20s. We’re not done with rain or even storm chances just yet. A better chance for storms appears better tomorrow compared to today. This round will develop out west and move east into the early morning hours of Saturday. Hazards tomorrow include golf ball sized hail and 60 to 80mph wind gusts. All storms will end by daybreak on Saturday.

As the weekend kicks off, the main weather story will be heat! Look for mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs ranging from 100 to 105 degrees. Excessive heat conditions are expected hanks to the humid airmass sticking around so heat alerts may be issued closer to the weekend. Sunday will see highs also in the triple digits with plenty of sunshine on tap. Northeast winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s.

The heat index values will slowly decrease into early next week due to the humid airmass not being as humid, like what we’ve seen. Storm and rain chances will be lower all next week given the ridge of high pressure taking control of the forecast.

Air temperature wise, Monday will be the coolest day with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The south winds return on Tuesday, thus returning high temperatures in the triple digits ( 103° Tuesday, 107° for Wednesday and Thursday).

Have a great Friday and weekend! -LW

