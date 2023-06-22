Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Severe thunderstorm watch until 10 tonight. A few rounds of showers/storms through early morning Saturday | 6/22PM

Severe thunderstorm watch until 10 tonight. A few rounds of showers/storms through early morning Saturday
By Lexie Walker
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If we’re being honest, tonight’s storm threats are weird/ interesting. There is currently a line of storms that has moved southeast all afternoon long but now that it’s reached I-40, it’s taking a hard right turn and storm movement is east. Regardless of what direction storms are moving, we have the chance to see golf ball sized hail and 60 to 80mph wind gusts this evening. All storms will end by 10 tonight with partly cloudy skies overnight into Friday morning.

We’ll start off the day with temperatures in the mid 70s with afternoon highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 20s. We’re not done with rain or even storm chances just yet. A better chance for storms appears better tomorrow compared to today. This round will develop out west and move east into the early morning hours of Saturday. Hazards tomorrow include golf ball sized hail and 60 to 80mph wind gusts. All storms will end by daybreak on Saturday.

As the weekend kicks off, the main weather story will be heat! Look for mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs ranging from 100 to 105 degrees. Excessive heat conditions are expected hanks to the humid airmass sticking around so heat alerts may be issued closer to the weekend. Sunday will see highs also in the triple digits with plenty of sunshine on tap. Northeast winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s.

The heat index values will slowly decrease into early next week due to the humid airmass not being as humid, like what we’ve seen. Storm and rain chances will be lower all next week given the ridge of high pressure taking control of the forecast.

Air temperature wise, Monday will be the coolest day with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The south winds return on Tuesday, thus returning high temperatures in the triple digits ( 103° Tuesday, 107° for Wednesday and Thursday).

Have a great Friday and weekend! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As pride month celebrations begin many are reflecting on the year of bans, bills and attacks.
Nationwide LGBTQ+ State of Emergency felt in rural Oklahoma
Carbajal is charged with child neglect.
Altus woman faces child neglect charges
A Cotton county man has been charged with manslaughter after police say he sold a gun to a...
Cotton county man charged with manslaughter
Phalesha Bean and Cameron Pippin’s charges include pandering, maintaining a prostitution house,...
Pair in Lawton face charges including prostitution, child neglect
Michael Cook was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as well as kidnapping.
Cache man charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping

Latest News

Severe thunderstorm watch until 10 tonight. A few rounds of showers/storms through early...
Severe thunderstorm watch until 10 tonight. A few rounds of showers/storms through early morning Sat
“Not-as hot” temperatures again for this afternoon with another low chance of rain later today...
“Not-as hot” temperatures again for this afternoon with another low chance of rain later today | 6/22 AM
Marked hail damage on homeowners roof.
Lawton homeowners deal with backlog of insurance claims
Low storm chances and cooler high temperatures tomorrow | 6/21PM
Low storm chances and cooler high temperatures tomorrow | 6/21PM