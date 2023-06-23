Carolina Comics hosting ‘Power Rangers Time Force’ actor, Jason Faunt

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Carolina Comics is hosting Jason Faunt otherwise known as the red power ranger from “Power Rangers Time Force,” “Power Rangers Wild Force,” and many other animated Power Rangers series.

Pictures and autographs with Faunt will begin at 5 this evening and end whenever the last fan leaves.

The event is free to attend, but Faunt will be charging $40 for autographs and $60 dollars for an autograph and selfie combination.

