Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Carolina Comics hosting ‘Power Rangers Time Force’ actor, Jason Faunt

Carolina Comics is hosting Jason Faunt otherwise known as the red power ranger from “Power...
Carolina Comics is hosting Jason Faunt otherwise known as the red power ranger from “Power Rangers Time Force,” “Power Rangers Wild Force,” and many other animated Power Rangers series.(KSWO)
By Cade Taylor and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Carolina Comics is hosting Jason Faunt otherwise known as the red power ranger from “Power Rangers Time Force,” “Power Rangers Wild Force,” and many other animated Power Rangers series.

Pictures and autographs with Faunt will begin at 5 this evening and end whenever the last fan leaves.

The event is free to attend, but Faunt will be charging $40 for autographs and $60 dollars for an autograph and selfie combination.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As pride month celebrations begin many are reflecting on the year of bans, bills and attacks.
Nationwide LGBTQ+ State of Emergency felt in rural Oklahoma
According to court documents, Cheyenne Calfee and Kynadee Duke were arrested Tuesday after...
Pair in Lawton charged with trafficking fentanyl
Mason Mulvaney is facing 1st-degree manslaughter for the death of 62-year-old Jennie Mangold in...
Driver charged in deadly crash to enter a plea of guilty
Carbajal is charged with child neglect.
Altus woman faces child neglect charges
Poison Hemlock is now causing many to look twice at common weeds.
How to spot Poison Hemlock in your neighborhood

Latest News

The Stephens County Humane Society is seeking donations of plastic pools.
Stephens County Humane Society seeks donation of plastic pools, aiming to keep dogs cool
A severe thunderstorm watch remains for portions of southwestern Oklahoma and north central...
Isolated strong to severe storms possible through the remainder of your Friday, but dry conditions and heat return this weekend | 6/23 PM
Last rounds of rain today and tonight before hot, dry, & sunny summer weather arrives in Texoma...
Last rounds of rain today and tonight before hot, dry, & sunny summer weather arrives in Texoma | 6/23 AM
According to court documents, Cheyenne Calfee and Kynadee Duke were arrested Tuesday after...
Pair in Lawton charged with trafficking fentanyl