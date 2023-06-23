Crime Prevention: Protecting your house while on vacation

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Summer is the most common time for people to go on vacation, but there are more things you need to worry about than just wearing sunscreen.

“If you make it known your homes are empty you become an easy target,” said Walter’s Police Chief Phillip Wolfenbarger.

He added burglaries occur more during summer because many people are taking vacations, and the main thing a person can do to protect their things while they’re away is to make it seem like they haven’t left.

“Don’t put your vacation plans out. I tell everybody, you know, save your photos, put them on Facebook when you get back. Don’t put them on there while you’re gone because if somebody knows you’re in Cancun, they know you’re a long way from the house,” advised Wolfenbarger.

He said it’s important to lock everything up: windows, doors, vehicles, and if possible, invest in cameras and lights to place around the home.

“You can use things like smart timers, with all the systems they have now you can set your home on timers where the lights can come on at random times, or you can turn on your lights from Mexico,” Wolfenbarger said.

One thing Wolfenbarger advised vacation-goers not to do is hide a spare key.

“It’s a huge problem. Most thieves know to check under the mat, or in the porch light, or in the fake rock that’s in front of your steps,” said Wolfenbarger. “If they have time to research that, then they have a good shot of getting inside your house while you’re not there.”

However, having a trusted friend or family member house-sit while you’re away is a good alternative.

“Just be somebody that’s really close to you, you know, a best friend, your mom, your dad, somebody you grew up with, somebody that you have a lot of trust for,” Wolfenbarger added.

All-in-all, Wolfenbarger said you can never be too cautious when taking time away from home.

He said, “I believe that the longer that you’re gone, you should take more precautions towards protecting your property. I don’t think there’s any such thing as too many precautions, so if you can do thirty things to protect your home, you should do thirty things.”

