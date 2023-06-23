Expert Connections
Dallas visits Los Angeles on 4-game road skid

Dallas comes into a matchup against Los Angeles as losers of four road games in a row
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Dallas Wings (6-6, 4-2 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (5-7, 4-6 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Wings -1.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will aim to stop its four-game road slide when the Wings take on Los Angeles.

The Sparks have gone 4-6 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles is sixth in the WNBA with 19.5 assists per game led by Jordin Canada averaging 5.5.

The Wings are 4-2 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas leads the WNBA with 38.3 rebounds per game led by Satou Sabally averaging 10.4.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Sparks won 79-61 in the last meeting on June 14. Dearica Hamby led the Sparks with 23 points, and Kalani Brown led the Wings with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nneka Ogwumike is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Sparks.

Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 23.3 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Wings: 4-6, averaging 84.6 points, 38.8 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Lexie Brown: out (illness), Layshia Clarendon: out (foot), Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Jasmine Thomas: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

