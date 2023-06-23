Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Dallas Wings visit Los Angeles on 4-game road slide

Dallas enters a matchup against Los Angeles as losers of four road games in a row
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dallas Wings (6-6, 4-2 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (5-7, 4-6 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will look to end its four-game road losing streak when the Wings take on Los Angeles.

The Sparks are 4-6 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is eighth in the WNBA with 78.9 points and is shooting 42.7% from the field.

The Wings are 4-2 in Western Conference play. Dallas has a 2-5 record against opponents above .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Sparks won 79-61 in the last meeting on June 14. Dearica Hamby led the Sparks with 23 points, and Kalani Brown led the Wings with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hamby is averaging 10.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Sparks.

Satou Sabally is averaging 20 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Wings: 4-6, averaging 84.6 points, 38.8 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Lexie Brown: out (illness), Layshia Clarendon: out (foot), Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Jasmine Thomas: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

As pride month celebrations begin many are reflecting on the year of bans, bills and attacks.
Nationwide LGBTQ+ State of Emergency felt in rural Oklahoma
Mason Mulvaney is facing 1st-degree manslaughter for the death of 62-year-old Jennie Mangold in...
Driver charged in deadly crash to enter a plea of guilty
According to court documents, Cheyenne Calfee and Kynadee Duke were arrested Tuesday after...
Pair in Lawton charged with trafficking fentanyl
Carbajal is charged with child neglect.
Altus woman faces child neglect charges
Michael Cook was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as well as kidnapping.
Cache man charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping

Latest News

Houston Dynamo
Ulfarsson and the Houston Dynamo visit Austin
Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung jogs to the dugout in the second inning of a baseball...
Yankees begin 3-game series with the Rangers
Houston Astros
Dodgers begin 3-game series with the Astros
Why are the Texas Rangers the only MLB team without a Pride Night?
Victor Wembanyama reacts during introductions before the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June...
NBA draft report cards: Spurs, Rockets among teams that hit it big