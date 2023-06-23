Expert Connections
Finlay leads Austin to first victory over Dallas 3-0

Ethan Finlay had a goal and an assist to lead Austin FC to a 3-0 victory over FC Dallas after a thunderstorm delayed the start for more than two-and-a-half hours
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ethan Finlay had a goal and an assist to lead Austin FC to a 3-0 victory over FC Dallas on Wednesday night after a thunderstorm delayed the start for more than two-and-a-half hours.

Austin beat Dallas for the first time in seven all-time match-ups.

Finlay staked Austin (6-8-4) to a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute, taking a pass from Julio Cascante and scoring his second goal of the season.

Austin took a 2-0 lead into halftime on a goal by Diego Fagundez in the 42nd minute. Finlay assisted on Fagundez's first netter this season.

Gyasi Zardes finished off the scoring with his fourth goal of the campaign, using assists from Cascante and Nick Lima to find the net in the 58th minute.

Brad Stuver saved three shots to earn the clean sheet for Austin. Maarten Paes had four saves for Dallas (7-7-5).

Austin snaps a two-match skid and improves to 4-7-4 in its last 15 matches. Austin entered play having allowed 18 second-half goals, second only to Atlanta United and the Chicago Fire's 19.

Dallas entered play with a 4-0-2 record in the series and that included a 1-0 road win in May. The road team has won just three of 32 meetings when two teams from Texas square off.

Austin will host the Houston Dynamo on Saturday. Dallas is idle.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

