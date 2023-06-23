Furry Friend Friday: Storm safety and upcoming events

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Roy Rodrick of Lawton Animal Welfare joins 7News to share this Friday’s Furry Friend as well as discuss storm tips for pets and upcoming events.

This week’s furry friend is a one-year-old, female terrier mix. She was found on the streets and she was picked up by the animal welfare officers. She’ll be adoptable tomorrow, June 24 at 10:00 a.m.

Rodrick discussed being prepared in advance for storms. He suggests having a bag of food and water prepared in case of evacuation protocol so that the animal can be taken care of. He also suggests having medication and toys on hand as well.

Rodrick also states that having your pet microchipped can help in case your animal is lost through the storm. The shelter can use the microchip to help locate your furry friend.

A way to keep your animals calm is to put them into a safe place like a cage or carrier and cover it with a blanket to keep their mind away from the storm. You can also help by keeping toys with them as well as turning on a radio or tv in order to muffle the sound of the storm.

Lawton Animal Welfare is also hosting events starting June 30 with a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society. July 1 is Reduced Hearts where there will be reduced fees.

