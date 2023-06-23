Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Haley’s Heroes: Free pool days at Fuqua Pool

I want to take time to highlight people, groups, or organizations who are going above and...
I want to take time to highlight people, groups, or organizations who are going above and beyond in our community in my “Haley’s Heroes” segment.(KSWO)
By Haley Wilson and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - I want to take time to highlight people, groups, or organizations who are going above and beyond in our community in my “Haley’s Heroes” segment.

Today, I want to tell you about four churches and what they’re doing for the Duncan Community.

They’re providing free pool days at Fuqua Pool through the end of the summer.

Each church has taken a day and sponsored it.

So, people of all ages can go on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and swim for free.

I spoke with the pastor of New Hope Baptist Church and he says this is a great mission project and a way to reach out to people in the community.

He says they wanted to help families as things are expensive and the price of admission to the pool went up this year.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As pride month celebrations begin many are reflecting on the year of bans, bills and attacks.
Nationwide LGBTQ+ State of Emergency felt in rural Oklahoma
According to court documents, Cheyenne Calfee and Kynadee Duke were arrested Tuesday after...
Pair in Lawton charged with trafficking fentanyl
Mason Mulvaney is facing 1st-degree manslaughter for the death of 62-year-old Jennie Mangold in...
Driver charged in deadly crash to enter a plea of guilty
Carbajal is charged with child neglect.
Altus woman faces child neglect charges
Poison Hemlock is now causing many to look twice at common weeds.
How to spot Poison Hemlock in your neighborhood

Latest News

Michael Shive speaking with Haley Wilson about the City of Altus’ 2023 American Spirit Festival
City of Altus’ 2023 American Spirit Festival to feature two days of fun
Michael Shive speaking with Haley Wilson about the City of Altus’ 2023 American Spirit Festival
City of Altus’ 2023 American Spirit Festival to feature two days of fun
Lawton Community Theatre hosting production of ‘Matilda’
Lawton Community Theatre’s ‘Matilda’ cast previews upcoming production
Lawton Community Theatre hosting production of ‘Matilda’
Lawton Community Theatre hosting production of ‘Matilda’