Haley’s Heroes: Free pool days at Fuqua Pool

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - I want to take time to highlight people, groups, or organizations who are going above and beyond in our community in my “Haley’s Heroes” segment.

Today, I want to tell you about four churches and what they’re doing for the Duncan Community.

They’re providing free pool days at Fuqua Pool through the end of the summer.

Each church has taken a day and sponsored it.

So, people of all ages can go on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and swim for free.

I spoke with the pastor of New Hope Baptist Church and he says this is a great mission project and a way to reach out to people in the community.

He says they wanted to help families as things are expensive and the price of admission to the pool went up this year.

