Isolated strong to severe storms possible through the remainder of your Friday, but dry conditions and heat return this weekend | 6/23 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A severe thunderstorm watch remains for portions of southwestern Oklahoma and north central Texas through 4pm this evening as a wave of scattered thunderstorms continues to push eastward. The strongest storms are capable of dropping two-inch-sized hail and damaging winds up to 75mph.

The severe threat does not decrease heading into this evening and tonight as a slight risk for severe weather is in play for all of Texoma. This level two out of five risk includes the threat for damaging winds between 60 to 80mph, hail up to golf balls, and a brief tornado or two.

While the rain and storms have cooled us off momentarily across portions of southwestern Oklahoma, many of us will still see afternoon highs in the middle to upper 90s, especially across north Texas where showers and storms have been much more isolated this afternoon. Tonight, we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms as temperatures dip into the lower 70s.

For the day on Saturday, rain and storms move out of the area, leaving us with mostly sunny skies and temperatures back above 100 degrees. As triple-digit heat will be back in the viewing area, a heat advisory will also go into effect Saturday between 1 and 10pm CST. Head indices will be anywhere between 105 and 114, which is the real feel temperature. We will see southeasterly winds turn southwest between 5 to 15mph, with occasional gusts near 20mph. Overnight tomorrow, we will see temperatures fall into the lower 70s under mostly clear skies.

On Sunday, sunny skies will prevail as temperatures inch past the 100-degree mark once again. Southerly winds will turn northeasterly between 5 to 10mph.

The remainder of the week is looking hot and dry, with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the upper 90s to middle 100s by the middle part of the next work week. Ensure you are taking breaks, limiting outdoor sun exposure, and drinking plenty of water.

Have a great weekend and stay cool, Texoma!

