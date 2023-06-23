Last rounds of rain today and tonight before hot, dry, & sunny summer weather arrives in Texoma | 6/23 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Isolated storms, and even couple strong & severe thunderstorms, are popping-up as we are kicking off this Friday. Storm coverage should pulse down by midday, but stay cautious if you run into any of these storms when hitting the road this morning. This afternoon will stay mostly dry and sunny along with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20-25 mph. High temperatures today will be hotter than yesterday in the mid/upper 90s, with some in North Texas even reaching the coveted 100-degree mark.

By this evening a line of showers and storms, some of which could be strong-to-severe, will fire up in the Texas Panhandle and traverse into our western counties as the sun gets low in the sky. This system will move across Texoma as we head into the nighttime hours, reaching I-44 around 9/10 PM and eventually dissipating out of our viewing area to the east in the hours after midnight. For any severe storms that pulse up within this embedded system, hazards will include 60-70 mph damaging wind gusts, large hail up to the size of golf balls, and a very low tornado risk.

A few limited pop-up & hit/miss showers and storms could be possible sometime Saturday, but for nearly all of Texoma the rain chances will die out starting this weekend. Temperatures will be much hotter than the last couple of days, climbing into the 100s with most nearing or hitting 105 on Saturday. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for several counties in Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas on Saturday afternoon with feels-like temperatures between 110-115 degrees. Expect sunny skies with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Sunday may be slightly cooler than Saturday, but we will still experience daytime highs in the 100s and heat indices near the 110s. A cold front will sweep through on Sunday, getting us down to the mid/upper 90s on Monday, though a building high-pressure ridge over the Southern Plains early next week will quickly soar us back to the triple digits with 105-110 degrees in the forecast by the middle of next week. Skies will be full of sunshine for pretty much every day after this weekend as a dry heat settles in.

