Lawton Deputy Fire Marshall receives Firefighter of the Year honors

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some exciting news for one of Lawton’s local firemen, Deputy Fire Marshall Anthony Garibay has been awarded the Firefighter of the Year award for his dedication and service to the profession.

He received the award yesterday at the Heroes of the Heartland, Oklahoma’s Premier First Responders Conference.

Garibay has been working in the first responder profession for the past 12 years, starting off as a 911 dispatcher before he eventually made his way to the fire department’s prevention division.

Garibay says he and others in the profession don’t do it for the money or the notoriety, but because they have a passion for it, and that the reward is not a reflection of himself, but everyone who helped him to get where he is today.

“This reward is a reflection of the 911 dispatch center where I began my journey, the Lawton Fire Department who took a chance on a 23-year-old kid that didn’t really know what he wanted to do with his life, but he knew he was ready to get on the other side of that radio,” Garibay said. “For LPD for having an individual going from the truck to actually wanting to be a part of the enforcement side of things and getting his cleats, so I could be in the fire Marshall’s office and the prevention office. This is for them. It’s a team effort all the way around.”

Garibay says he couldn’t do any of it without the support of his wife and family, who are in his corner at all times.

