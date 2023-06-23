Lawton teen sentenced to 17 years for killing man at gas station

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A convicted murderer was sentenced this week in a Comanche County Courthouse, for the shooting death of Richard Anderson in 2021.

According to online court records, a judge sentenced Zaire Brown to serve 17 years in the Department of Corrections and he must serve 85% of that sentence before being considered for parole.

Brown was convicted earlier this year on one charge of 1st degree murder, and possession of a firearm after a delinquent adjudication.

The charges stem from April of 2021 when Zaire shot Anderson in the back at a gas station on Northwest Cache Road.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.