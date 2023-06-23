Officials are urging Oklahomans to carry this life-saving medication

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Your standard first aid kit has a variety of life-saving equipment, but in today’s rising drug epidemic, your kit may be missing one essential item.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan is the FDA-approved medication used to stop an opioid overdose. Just open the package, put it into the nose, push...and within three minutes a life is saved.

The spray, available to consumers since March this year, is creating a dent in overdose numbers nationwide.

“When fentanyl was here in 2019 and all of sudden it’s here in 2021, we have to have an intervention strategy to help prevent those deaths, they are preventable with this medicine,” said Bonnie Campo Senior Director of Public Relations at the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse

As opioid overdose numbers in Oklahoma continue to rise, the spray is a lifesaver for many suffering from addiction.

Statistics show over forty percent of overdoses have a bystander near them, causing some to push for the spray to be featured in first aid kits, medicine cabinets, and purses for fast life-saving action.

“Be caring about human life, about the human race, I don’t want to see anyway pass away from addiction even though it happens, it happens. But if we can save someone’s life as a community it could start to override the drug process,” said Anthony Monoessy Interim Project Director for the Community Opioid Intervention Pilot Project.

The spray is available free through the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse website and in person at the Comanche Nation Prevention and Recovery Center. You can also access the prescription at your local Walgreens or CVS.

“You don’t carry band-aids cause you hope you cut your hand, you have them in there just in case. So it’s not ‘I hope I don’t have to use this’ everyone hopes they don’t have to use it but is it there when I need it most,” said Campo.

Officials hope locals see the importance of carrying the medicine, to help a stranger, neighbor, friend, or family member.

