Oklahoma death row inmate rejects clemency despite maintaining innocence

By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - An Oklahoma Death Row inmate, scheduled to be executed in September, is planning to reject his clemency hearing, saying there is little hope for Governor Kevin Stitt to spare his life, despite maintaining his innocence, according to the Associated Press.

Anthony Sanchez, who is now 44, was sentenced to death for the killing of an OU dance student in 1996.

In a phone interview, Sanchez says he’s watched inmate after inmate get clemency, then get denied clemency adding that either way, it never goes well for the inmates.

Sanchez was convicted and sentenced to death in 2006 for the murder and rape of 21-year-old Juli Busken after DNA evidence links Sanchez to the scene.

He has maintained his innocence, saying his late father was to blame.

