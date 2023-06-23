Expert Connections
Pair in Lawton charged with trafficking fentanyl

According to court documents, Cheyenne Calfee and Kynadee Duke were arrested Tuesday after police carried out a controlled drug buy.
According to court documents, Cheyenne Calfee and Kynadee Duke were arrested Tuesday after police carried out a controlled drug buy.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A pair of Lawton women were arrested this week, charged with trafficking fentanyl.

According to court documents, Cheyenne Calfee and Kynadee Duke were arrested Tuesday after police carried out a controlled drug buy.

The buy led to a search of their Lawton home, where police reportedly found additional pills.

In total, investigators say more than 200 pills were seized.

Both women are charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl and are set to appear in court in August.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

