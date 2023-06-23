Pair in Lawton charged with trafficking fentanyl

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A pair of Lawton women were arrested this week, charged with trafficking fentanyl.

According to court documents, Cheyenne Calfee and Kynadee Duke were arrested Tuesday after police carried out a controlled drug buy.

The buy led to a search of their Lawton home, where police reportedly found additional pills.

In total, investigators say more than 200 pills were seized.

Both women are charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl and are set to appear in court in August.

