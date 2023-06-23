Stephens County Humane Society seeks donation of plastic pools, aiming to keep dogs cool

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens County Humane Society is hoping the community will help them keep dogs there cool while also providing some fun in the summertime heat.

They’re looking for around five medium and five large plastic pools for the kennels. What better way to stay cool than to take a dive in the water?

Donations can be made in person to the humane society

For monetary donations, you can either call them at (580) 252-7387 on your screen or do so in person.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.