Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Wildlife Refuge warns tourists about heat related illnesses

By Mark Lowe
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is advising those who have plans to hike the trails this summer to prepare for excessive heat.

The summer season in the mountains is typically the busiest time of the year for the refuge, and it’s also when they receive the most amount of search and rescue calls. One cause of the calls that are easily avoidable are heat related illnesses.

According to Park Ranger Quinton Smith, water is the most important way to prepare for and stay cooled off for a hike in the heat.

“While you’re out here on the refuge, we recommended that you’re drinking in excess at least a 16oz bottle of water for every hour that you’re out here.” Smith said.

Smith also suggests wearing clothes that are appropriate for the temperatures. Lightly colored, loose-fitting clothes and a hat are the best for the summer heat according to the Park Ranger.

If you happen to find yourself lost on one of the trails this summer, Smith says to take a deep breath, keep a calm mind and to call 911.

“Get in the shade, find a place with shade and take cover. Conserve water, conserve your cellphone battery. Once you do make that 911 call, don’t try to self-rescue.”

The refuge is open from sunrise to sundown, but advises hikers to get their hiking done early on in the day when the temperatures are cooler.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As pride month celebrations begin many are reflecting on the year of bans, bills and attacks.
Nationwide LGBTQ+ State of Emergency felt in rural Oklahoma
Mason Mulvaney is facing 1st-degree manslaughter for the death of 62-year-old Jennie Mangold in...
Driver charged in deadly crash to enter a plea of guilty
Carbajal is charged with child neglect.
Altus woman faces child neglect charges
According to court documents, Cheyenne Calfee and Kynadee Duke were arrested Tuesday after...
Pair in Lawton charged with trafficking fentanyl
Michael Cook was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as well as kidnapping.
Cache man charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping

Latest News

According to online court records, a judge sentenced Zaire Brown to serve 17 years in the...
Lawton teen sentenced to 17 years for killing man at gas station
Anthony Sanchez, who is now 44, was sentenced to death for the killing of an OU dance student...
Oklahoma death row inmate rejects clemency despite maintaining innocence
The spray, available to consumers since March this year, is creating a dent in overdose numbers...
Officials are urging Oklahomans to carry this life-saving medication
LPD Anthony Garibay reflects on receiving Firefighter of the Year honors.
Lawton Deputy Fire Marshall receives Firefighter of the Year honors